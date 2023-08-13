0
Sunday 13 August 2023 - 06:08

UK Based “Israeli” Arms Maker, Elbit Systems, Besieged by Palestine Action

Story Code : 1075324
Come rain or shine, the protestors have been turning up for more than three months.
 
Palestine supporters from the local community and from afar camped outside a weapons factory owned by the “Israeli” entity’s largest arms company, Elbit Systems, in Leicester, England. Their aim is to shut it down for good.
 
Beyond the steel fence and barbed wire, the Elbit Drone factory, which, activists say accounts for the majority of the “Israeli” regime's UAV fleet. The company denies this.
 
It all started 100 days ago when Palestine Action members laid siege to Elbit in Leicester. They were arrested and removed by police in May for "conspiracy to do criminal damage".
 
Palestine Action have laid siege to the company in locations across the country for the past two years, leading to the permanent closure of two sites and costing the company more than $400 million in lost contracts with the British Ministry of Defense.
 
The void after they were forcibly removed from the site has been filled by other pro-Palestinian activists, among them Leicester locals who say this site is next.
 
The two closed sites include the London headquarters of Elbit and a factory in Greater Manchester, the result of Palestine Action's sustained campaign of direct action in the past two years, but it hasn't been easy for them.
 
Yet none of that has fazed these activists who say every moment an Elbit site is forced to close is a triumph for the Palestinian cause.
