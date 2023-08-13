0
Sunday 13 August 2023 - 06:11

Russian gas was a ‘blessing’ for German economy – MP

Story Code : 1075327
Russian gas was a ‘blessing’ for German economy – MP

In an interview in Stuttgarter Zeitung on Friday, Baron said that by pursuing punitive measures against Russia and rejecting its supplies of energy, Germany is putting itself in peril by sliding from one energy dependency to another.

We switch off nuclear power plants and coal-fired power plants, relying more and more on renewable energies, even though there are no storage facilities,” he stated.

Despite Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, which Germany opposes, the country should start importing Russian gas again, Baron insisted.

Russian gas was a blessing for the [German] economy and our prosperity,” he said, noting that “to say that by using [Russian gas] we are financing Putin’s war is nonsense.” As the majority of the population needs gas to heat homes in the winter, he explained, “we cannot make it dependent on war conditions – it’s a pure necessity.”

Earlier this week, another German MP, Uwe Schulz, acknowledged that sanctions have failed to destabilize Russia, but have instead ravaged the German economy.

Sanctions against Russia… are leading Germany and its economic activity straight to de-industrialization,” the politician stated. He called on the government to immediately “lift economic sanctions against Russia” in order to “prevent [further] economic damage.

Germany relied on Russia for 40% of its gas needs prior to 2022 and was among the hardest hit by the drop in Russian energy supplies among EU countries last year. Deliveries were either significantly reduced or entirely halted after Brussels imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Moscow in response to the conflict in Ukraine. The German group of gas-storage operators INES warned this week that the country will be at risk of gas shortages until at least the winter of 2026/2027.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023