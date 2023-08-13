0
Sunday 13 August 2023 - 09:59

N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives

Story Code : 1075366
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
The AEOI director stated Iran produces more than 300 types of heavy nuclear derivatives, each gram of which is worth tens of thousands of dollars.
 
"These strategic capabilities once meant no entry areas for Iran but the country managed to make inroads in those fields," he added.
 
Iran is at an unequal battle and it has scored victories in the fight but it needs to work more to protect the achievements, the official continued.
 
The atomic chief stressed that Iran came under a heavy attack over its nuclear program and was put under tremendous pressure to stop its atomic work, but the country’s nuclear program has expanded.
 
Back in late-May, Eslami acknowledged that demand has been on the rise from companies and countries around the world for the high-quality heavy water produced in Iran as well as its derivatives.
 
"Many companies from different countries want Iranian heavy water and its derivatives," the AEOI head stated.
 
Iran has in recent years turned into an exporter of heavy water to foreign states. Iranian nuclear officials have stated that Tehran is producing enough heavy water inside the country, and is even exporting surplus to several states. 
 
In May 2016, then-head of AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi announced that several European states have shown interest in purchasing heavy water supplies from Iran.
 
Deputy head of the AEOI Ali Asqar Zare'an also announced in February 2017 that Tehran is evaluating the European states’ requests for buying heavy water from Tehran.
 
"After Iran sold 70 tons of its heavy water to Russia and US, some European countries have voiced their willingness to buy Iran’s heavy water," Zare'an told reporters on the sidelines of a Nuclear Expert Exhibition in Tehran.
 
While heavy water is not in itself radioactive, it is essential in the operation of nuclear reactors – both those that help with the creation of nuclear power and those which are involved in the creation of nuclear weapons. Iranian officials have numerously stressed that the country has not been and is not after developing atomic weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023