N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives

Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said Tehran has managed to manufacture at least 300 types of heavy nuclear derivatives, marking its latest achievement in the nuclear industry.

"These strategic capabilities once meant no entry areas for Iran but the country managed to make inroads in those fields," he added.

Iran is at an unequal battle and it has scored victories in the fight but it needs to work more to protect the achievements, the official continued.

The atomic chief stressed that Iran came under a heavy attack over its nuclear program and was put under tremendous pressure to stop its atomic work, but the country’s nuclear program has expanded.

Back in late-May, Eslami acknowledged that demand has been on the rise from companies and countries around the world for the high-quality heavy water produced in Iran as well as its derivatives.

"Many companies from different countries want Iranian heavy water and its derivatives," the AEOI head stated.

Iran has in recent years turned into an exporter of heavy water to foreign states. Iranian nuclear officials have stated that Tehran is producing enough heavy water inside the country, and is even exporting surplus to several states.

In May 2016, then-head of AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi announced that several European states have shown interest in purchasing heavy water supplies from Iran.

Deputy head of the AEOI Ali Asqar Zare'an also announced in February 2017 that Tehran is evaluating the European states’ requests for buying heavy water from Tehran.

"After Iran sold 70 tons of its heavy water to Russia and US, some European countries have voiced their willingness to buy Iran’s heavy water," Zare'an told reporters on the sidelines of a Nuclear Expert Exhibition in Tehran.

While heavy water is not in itself radioactive, it is essential in the operation of nuclear reactors – both those that help with the creation of nuclear power and those which are involved in the creation of nuclear weapons. Iranian officials have numerously stressed that the country has not been and is not after developing atomic weapons.

The AEOI director stated Iran produces more than 300 types of heavy nuclear derivatives, each gram of which is worth tens of thousands of dollars.