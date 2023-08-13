Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur

Islam Times - Syria strongly condemned the United States for a deadly attack carried out by remnants of the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group against a Syrian military bus in the Eastern province of Deir Ezzur, which killed at least 33 soldiers.

The ministry emphasized that “this aggressive behavior fits into the broader pattern of American escalation aimed at undermining Syria’s independence and territorial integrity”.

It also highlighted the alarming coincidence between the attack and the continuous US looting of Syria’s oil reserves and agricultural crops

The economic pressure on Syria, according to the statement, contributes to the prolongation of the American occupation and destabilization of regional security.

Syria remains resolute in its commitment to countering terrorism and eliminating its lingering effects, the statement added.

Daesh members in recent weeks have increased their surprise attacks in Northern and Northeastern parts of Syria, where they maintain hideouts.

The group, which seized wide swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2013, went underground since it lost its last territory in Eastern Syria in 2019.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in Northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains that the unauthorized US deployment is aimed at plundering the country’s rich mineral resources.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the attack, which occurred on a desert road near the Eastern town of Mayadeen, is part of the ongoing US campaign against Syria’s sovereignty, denouncing Washington over supporting Daesh terrorists to destabilize Syria, presstv reported.