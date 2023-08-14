0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 04:57

One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine

Story Code : 1075467
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting on Sunday.

One of the assailants was arrested. The other is said to be at large.

Three of those injured in the attack were in critical condition.

The terrorists attempted to enter the shrine through the Bab al-Mahdi Gate. 

Iran's Nour News, affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic, said the two terrorists were “foreign nationals.”

One of the terrorists opened fire at the pilgrims with a Kalashnikov before being arrested, and the other fled the scene, the report said. 

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault. 

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital. Two of his accomplices were executed last month, after being sentenced to death.

Several suspects were immediately arrested, and, some two weeks later, the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for their involvement in the attack.
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
