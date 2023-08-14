Saudi Arabia Opens Consulate in Mashhad

Islam Times - The Saudi government reopened its consulate in Mashhad city, in Iran's Eastern province of Khorassan Razavi.

Following a February visit to Beijing by Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi, China-brokered talks began between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve the differences between the two neighboring states.

On March 10, a trilateral agreement between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China was signed which led to the resumption of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh after a hiatus of seven years.

Following the agreement in the Chinese capital, the Iranian diplomatic posts in Riyadh and Jeddah and the country’s permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah were opened on June 6.

Head of Iran's foreign ministry office in Mashhad Mohammad Beheshti Monfared said on Sunday that the Saudi consulate in Mashhad has sent an official note to the office announcing resuming its official operations as of August 12, 2023, in one of the city's hotels as a temporary place.