0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 05:27

Saudi Arabia Opens Consulate in Mashhad

Story Code : 1075471
Saudi Arabia Opens Consulate in Mashhad
Head of Iran's foreign ministry office in Mashhad Mohammad Beheshti Monfared said on Sunday that the Saudi consulate in Mashhad has sent an official note to the office announcing resuming its official operations as of August 12, 2023, in one of the city's hotels as a temporary place.
 
Following a February visit to Beijing by Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi, China-brokered talks began between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve the differences between the two neighboring states.
 
On March 10, a trilateral agreement between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China was signed which led to the resumption of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh after a hiatus of seven years.  
 
Following the agreement in the Chinese capital, the Iranian diplomatic posts in Riyadh and Jeddah and the country’s permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah were opened on June 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023