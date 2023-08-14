Iran, Yemen Hold First Joint Economic Cooperation Commission to Bolster Ties

Islam Times - The first Iran-Yemen Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting was held at Iran’s Employment and Administrative Organization on Saturday aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and ways for bolstering mutual trade and economic cooperation.

In addition to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields, the two countries can enhance cooperation in the fields of management of human resources (HR), training of state-owned managers and the structure of administrative systems, the Iranian vice president said at the meeting.

Yemen’s envoy to Tehran, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the relations forged between Tehran and Sana'a and hoped that the two sides will be able to enhance their amicable relations optimally.

The meeting was attended by Vice President and Head of State Employment and Administrative Organization Meysam Latifi and Yemen’s Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim Mohammad al-Deilami.