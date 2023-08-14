0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 05:36

Trump’s Georgia Election Interference Case Heading to Grand Jury

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Saturday notified former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan that he will testify early next week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday, in a case that could slap the former president with racketeering and other charges relating to his conduct following the 2020 presidential election, The New York Post reported.
 
An indictment in the case would be Trump’s fourth criminal case this year, in what Trump called “a campaign and fundraising CON JOB.”
 
“RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney ‘Phoney’ Fani Willis … weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the US,” Trump vented Saturday on Truth Social.
 
“AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD – MY DUTY & RIGHT!” he proclaimed.
 
The case, which focuses on Trump’s attempts to challenge the 2020 election results in the Peach State, will hinge on his January 2021 demand for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find, uh, 11,780 votes” — enough to overturn his razor-thin Georgia loss.
 
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said last week that Trump would have to follow “normal practices” — including a mug shot — if indicted.
