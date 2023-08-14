0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 05:44

Poland Plans Referendum Asking If Voters Want 'Thousands of Illegal Immigrants'

Story Code : 1075481
Poland Plans Referendum Asking If Voters Want
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a video published on social media on Sunday, Sky News reported.
 
It comes as his conservative Law and Justice party bids to stave off a challenge from the opposition in a parliamentary election in October and suggests it is seeking to use migration in its campaign - a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.
 
Poland hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider those from different cultures to be a threat to the nation's cultural identity and security.
 
EU interior ministers in June endorsed a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc's longest-running political crises.
 
The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for 15 October.
 
Morawiecki said the question will say: "Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?"
 
The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime.
 
Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: "Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?"
 
Leaders have announced two other questions in recent days on privatizing state-owned enterprises and support raising the retirement age.
 
The questions are presented in a way clearly intended to show opposition party Civic Platform as a threat to the interests of Poles.
 
The pro-EU party, which governed from 2007 to 2015, raised the retirement age during its time in power and signaled a willingness to accept a few thousand refugees before it lost power.
 
Europe's asylum system has been under scrutiny after over a million people entered the bloc - most of them fleeing conflict in Syria - and overwhelming reception capacities in Greece and Italy.
 
The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization.
 
Initially Poland was neither an entry country nor a destination country for migrants and refugees.
 
It became a frontline state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus, something European authorities view as an effort by the Russian ally to generate turmoil in Poland and other European countries.
 
Poland responded by building a large wall on its border. It has recently increased its military presence on the border, fearing an increase in migration and other possible instability.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023