0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 05:46

China Launches Satellite Dedicated to Disaster Management

Story Code : 1075483
China Launches Satellite Dedicated to Disaster Management
The remote sensing satellite, Land Surveyor 4A, was carried into orbit on a Long March 3B rocket that blasted off at 1:26 am from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan province, and soon entered its preset geosynchronous orbit, the administration said in a news release.
 
Remote sensing refers to the process of detecting and monitoring the physical characteristics of an area by measuring its reflected and emitted radiation at a distance, typically from aircraft or satellites.
 
Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, the Land Surveyor 4A is the world's first synthetic aperture radar satellite in high-altitude orbit and will extensively improve China's space-based disaster monitoring system, it noted.
 
The spacecraft is tasked with making round-the-clock monitoring on Chinese territories and neighboring regions. In addition to disaster prevention and relief work, it will also be used in land and marine resources management, weather forecast, environmental protection, and agricultural and forestry industries, the administration said, the China Daily reported.
 
Its users include the Ministry of Emergency Management, Ministry of Natural Resources, China Meteorological Administration, as well as Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
 
Compared with other synthetic aperture radar satellites in low orbits and optical satellites, the new type of satellite features better monitoring and imaging capabilities, according to it.
 
The space mission was China's 35th rocket launch this year and the 483rd flight of the Long March rocket family, the nation's dominant launch vehicle fleet.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023