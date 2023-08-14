Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, is scheduled to visit Riyadh in the coming days, according to a report.

Farhan's trip to Tehran on June 17, 2023, included meetings with Iran's foreign minister and President Ebrahim Raisi.

The source said the visit has been arranged for Thursday, August 17.

On August 6, the Saudi Embassy in Tehran conveyed a diplomatic communication to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirming the uninterrupted nature of the embassy's official operations.

It was reported earlier that the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and its Consulate General in Mashhad have officially resumed their activities.

The Saudi Chargé d’affaires arrived in Tehran a couple of weeks ago, and the new chargé d’affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to embark on a journey to Riyadh in the near future.

The report added that the new Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, and the incoming Saudi Ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah Saud Al-Anzi, have secured the required approvals from their respective host countries. However, they are yet to take up their official positions. It is anticipated that both envoys will assume their duties expeditiously.

According to the report, the Saudi diplomats in Tehran have been conducting their activities from the Espinas Palace Hotel while awaiting the completion of repairs at the Saudi embassy.

The visit is poised to focus on bilateral matters, constituting a response to the recent diplomatic visit by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, to Tehran, Iran Nuances revealed, citing a source.