Monday 14 August 2023 - 07:12

US, Japan to Develop Hypersonic Missile Interceptor

The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to evade existing ballistic missile defenses is expected when US President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, the report said, without giving any source for the information, Reuters reported.
 
Officials at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.
 
Unlike typical ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they fall from space to their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target.
 
Biden and Kishida are to meet on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, the Yomiuri said.
 
The US and Japan agreed in January to consider developing the interceptor at a meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.
 
An agreement would be the second such collaboration in missile defense technology.
 
Washington and Tokyo developed a longer-range missile designed to hit warheads in space, which Japan is deploying on warships in the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula to guard against North Korean missile strikes.
