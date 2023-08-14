EX-Israeli General Says Military “Rotten to Its Core”

Islam Times - A former Israeli general agreed that the Zionist entity’s control of the West Bank has similarities to discriminatory policies under Nazi Germany, and expressed fear that the occupation military’s soldiers “will not be motivated to defend” the occupation regime if the coalition succeeds in shackling the judiciary.

“It stands on the side, looks at the rioting settlers, and begins to be a partner in war crimes,” Levin told the public broadcaster. “It’s 10 times worse than the issue of [military] readiness… and I say honestly, I am not angry at the Palestinians, I am angry at us. We are killing ourselves from the inside.”

Recent months have seen a rise in settler violence, with the United Nations earlier this month reporting close to 600 attacks on Palestinians and their property over the past six months. The Israeli defense establishment recorded similar numbers during that period.

According to official data provided to The Times of Israel, there were 680 incidents of stone-throwing or assault of Palestinians by settlers in the first six months of 2023, compared to 950 in all of 2022.

The interviewer asked Levin if he agreed with a May 2016 speech by former Meretz MK Yair Golan, who was Israeli deputy chief of staff at the time, in which he said that processes in Israel were similar to some in Europe in the years leading up to the Holocaust.

“We find it difficult to say it, but that’s the truth,” Levin responded. “Look around Hebron, look at streets, streets that Arabs can’t use, only Jews, that’s exactly what happened in countries like that.”

Amiram Levin, who headed the Israeli military’s Northern Command, commanded the elite Sayeret Matkal unit and served as deputy director of the Mossad spy agency, told Kan radio on Sunday morning that the occupation army has not only suffered from harm to its preparedness over reservists’ refusals to serve because of the judicial overhaul, but is also “rotten to its core” due to its ongoing presence in the West Bank.