Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received leader of Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement Ziad Nakhaleh, the Lebanese resistance movement announced on Sunday.

The meeting tackled the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, the statement read.

“An assessment of events was held during the meeting, during which both challenges and chances the Axis of Resistance has been facing were also discussed,” added the statement.

