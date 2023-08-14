At least 13 Killed in Boko Haram Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria

Islam Times - Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group killed 13 people in two separate attacks in northeast Nigeria, local media reported Sunday.

Late on Saturday, they rounded up 10 farmers and shot them dead while they were working in their field in the village of Maiwa, also in Borno.

Tens of thousands of people have lost their lives in mass acts of violence organized by Boko Haram, which has existed in Nigeria since the early 2000s.

The organization has also been carrying out attacks in neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015.

The terrorist organization carried out a predawn attack on Saturday on a military base in the village of Wulari in Borno state, killing three soldiers in a fierce gun battle, Anadolu agency reported.