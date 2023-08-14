0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 07:30

Zionist Regime FM: Tel Aviv to Not Let SA Open Diplomatic Mission in Palestine

Story Code : 1075523
Cohen's remarks come following Saudi Arabia's announcement of its first ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and consul general to al-Quds.
 
"They [Saudis] don't need to ask our permission. They haven't consulted with us and they don't need to. But we will not authorize the opening of any diplomatic mission whatsoever," Cohen asserted.
 
The Zionist regime minister claimed the decision was prompted by progress in normalization talks between Tel Aviv and Riyadh. "The Saudis want to let the Palestinians know that they haven't forgotten them. But we don't allow countries to open consulates. It's incompatible with our position," he told Zionist media.
 
"The Palestinian question is not the main topic of discussion. Under the leadership of the Likud [party] and [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, we have concluded the previous peace agreements, and we have proven that the Palestinians are not an obstacle to peace. This is not what will prevent an agreement," Cohen further claimed.
