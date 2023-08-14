0
Monday 14 August 2023 - 09:18

Iran Arrests 4 Suspects over Shiraz Terror Attack

Story Code : 1075548
Chief Justice of Fars province Kazem Mousavi said on Monday four suspects linked to the tragic incident have been so far detained.
 
He added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people in the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation.
 
At least one person was martyred and seven others wounded in the terrorist attack on Sunday evening. One of those injured in the assault is in critical condition.
 
Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has ordered an investigation and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
 
The shrine was hit by a similar attack in late October 2022. Authorities confirmed the assailant killed 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injured dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces. The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.
 
Two of his accomplices were executed last month, after being sentenced to death.
 
Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.
