Identity of Shiraz Terror Attack Gunman Revealed

Islam Times - The main element behind a deadly terrorist attack on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz has Tajik nationality, the provincial head of the Justice Ministry said.

He noted that all arrested suspects are foreigners and that the main element captured on the premises of the shrine is a Tajik national identified during the initial interrogation as ‘Rahmatollah Norozov’.

The official stated that the den of the terrorists in Shiraz has also been detected.

At least two people have been killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah-e Cheragh shrine on Sunday evening.

The Daesh (aka ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah-e Cheragh shrine was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

Mousavi announced on Monday that the Intelligence Ministry forces have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the Sunday evening fatal terrorist attack on the religious site in Shiraz.