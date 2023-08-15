Russia: Much-Hyped Western Equipment Proven Ineffective in Real Combat

Islam Times - The US-led West's much-touted weapons have not lived up to their hype, and can't make the grade in real combat, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

The ARMY-2023 exhibition is being held for the 9th time, and is running during the week of August 14-20. The expo has put out on display Russian military equipment, including the latest developments and those proven effective in the special military operation.

In addition, Russian Defense Ministry will present captured equipment supplied by NATO to Ukraine.

Meanwhil, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia is willing to develop military-technical cooperation with other countries and everyone who defends their independent path of development,

Russia also offers foreign companies to develop military-technological cooperation, the president added.

"Russia is open to deepening equal, technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with all those who defend their national interests, their independent path of development. And it[ Russia] considers it fundamentally important to build together an equal indivisible security system that would reliably protect each state," Putin stated in a video address to participants of the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is an annual forum that brings together representatives of defense departments, international organizations and non-governmental experts in search for answers to key global security questions.

The Army-2023 Defense Industry Forum will be held simultaneously with the security conference. It will take place August 14-20 in Kubinka near Moscow. Earlier, Shoigu said the heads of 108 defense departments were invited to the forum.

"The West's widely-advertised technology has in fact turned out to be far from flawless. You can see this just for yourselves by looking at the exposition of captured weapons," Shoigu stated at the opening of the 9th international military-technical forum, Army-2023, RIA Novosti reported.