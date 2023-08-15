0
Tuesday 15 August 2023 - 03:00

Iranian Speaker: Fomenting insecurity Enemies’ Permanent Plot

“Making Iran insecure and disrupting the peace the daily life of the people is a permanent project of Iran’s enemies, which has been thwarted by the intelligence of the security forces,” Qalibaf said in his pre-agenda speech at Iranian parliament on Monday.
 
“The believing people of Islamic Iran expect the judiciary system to bring the perpetrators of this horrible crime to the justice and those involved in it with urgency,” he stressed.
 
A terrorist opened fire on Sunday night at a holy shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others in an attack that followed another assault there months earlier.
 
Fars province governor, Mohammad Hadi Imanieh, told Iranian state television on Sunday that a single gunman had carried out the attack and later was detained by security forces.
 
Chief Justice of the Fars Province Kazem Mousavi said on Monday four suspects linked to the incident were arrested after investigations.
 
The attack on Sunday night comes after an October 2022 attack on the same shrine killed 15 people and wounded dozens of others.
 
In a relevant remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani also condemned the terrorist attack.
 
"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the third holy shrine of Shia Muslims which resulted in martyrdom and injury a number of people," Kana'ani said.
 
at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern Iranian province of Fars.
 
“The terrorists are trying to take revenge against the [Iranian] people for the heavy blows that the brave Iranian forces inflicted on their evil and dirty family in the past years,” he stated.
