Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Situation in Lachin Corridor, around Nagorno-Karabakh
Story Code : 1075687
"The sides discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh in general," it said, TASS reported.
"They reiterated the importance of the strict observance of the entire range of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan of 2020-2022 on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations."
According to the ministry, the two diplomats also touched upon current issues on the bilateral agenda, including promoting political dialogue at all levels and strengthening economic ties.