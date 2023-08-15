Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Situation in Lachin Corridor, around Nagorno-Karabakh

Islam Times - The situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh was the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"They reiterated the importance of the strict observance of the entire range of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan of 2020-2022 on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations."

According to the ministry, the two diplomats also touched upon current issues on the bilateral agenda, including promoting political dialogue at all levels and strengthening economic ties.

"The sides discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh in general," it said, TASS reported.