0
Tuesday 15 August 2023 - 03:19

Netanyahu Shouted as Military Chiefs Warned about Damage to “Israel’s Defense”: Report

Story Code : 1075692
Netanyahu Shouted as Military Chiefs Warned about Damage to “Israel’s Defense”: Report
The Friday phone conference, during which the premier was said to have berated Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy and Air Force head Tomer Bar, came hours after the occupation army confirmed that Bar had warned protesting reserve pilots of “worsening damage to the army’s readiness.”
 
“It looks like the army is running the country,” Netanyahu reportedly exploded at the pair, according to unsourced reports carried by Channels 12 and 13.
 
“You’re damaging our deterrent credibility,” he was said to have shouted. “Why are you putting out headlines like this?”
 
Both Halevi and Bar refused requests to walk back the comments on the army’s readiness, the reports said, with Halevi quoted as telling Netanyahu that “it is our duty to issue a warning when the army’s fitness is at risk.”
 
Netanyahu’s bureau denied that he had yelled during the talks, telling Channel 13 that “even when the prime minister speaks forcefully, he doesn’t yell,” The Times of Israel reported.
 
Bar’s comments Friday underlined what are said to be growing concerns among Israeli military leaders over the loss of reservists who have halted volunteer duty to protest the government’s planned judicial overhaul.
 
As the reservists’ revolt has spread to some of the armed forces’ most elite units and divisions, military leaders have struggled to stay sanguine on the issue publicly, with the occupation military’s spokesman admitting last week that “there is limited harm in some areas.”
 
At a meeting with the generals on Sunday, which also included Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, the military heads were said to have warned Netanyahu that the army would really begin to feel the impact in another two weeks, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023