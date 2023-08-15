China Warns its Citizens in Pakistan over Security Issues

Islam Times - Chinese embassy in Islamabad issued a warning to its nationals residing in Pakistan after a convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked in Gwadar in Pakistan's Balochistan.

The attack occurred near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan when the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station and an IED blast took place.

Following the attack, Beijing warned Pakistan to take effective measures to prevent such incidents to happen again.

China also urged an investigation into the attack and severe punishment for its perpetrators.

Last week, at least seven people, including a chairman of a Union Council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

"Miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony," the Dawn quoted Amjad Somro, deputy commissioner of Panjgur, as saying.

The Punjab Home Department has directed the Chinese nationals living in the province or working with private companies to hire private security companies of 'A' category for their security.

The home department and police held a meeting in the month of February this year to review the security of the Chinese nationals working on government and private projects in the province.

The Beijing Embassy in Islamabad warned its nationals to be careful about their security.