Protests against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - The residents of the occupied Palestine, on Monday, demonstrated against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial reform plan in front of his summer resort.

The Israeli channel Kan announced that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, entered the Moshav Ramot area near Lake Tiberias today.

Plans by Netanyahu’s government to weaken the Supreme Court have outraged the Zionists, who see it as an assault on their country’s system of checks and balances.

Protests last month brought Israeli cities to a standstill and threatened to shut down the economy, compelling Netanyahu to delay the judicial reform plan in hopes of finding a compromise.

Despite the opposition, the Prime Minister insists on the implementation of the reforms for his benefit and deals strongly with the opponents.

An opinion poll conducted by the Zionist regime Channel 12 revealed that about a third of the Zionists are considering leaving the entity, as Netanyahu insists on passing the judicial overhaul.

Demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of ruining the Zionist entity, which has become a center for protests against his cabinet since the judicial overhaul plan was first announced in January.

It is noteworthy that the proposed overhaul drew criticism from allies of the occupation, including the United States, as President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed his concerns and has called on the occupation officials not to hurry with the "divisive" plans.

On Monday evening, Thousands of protestors opposing the judicial reforms of Bejamin Netanyahu's cabinet have joined street protests in front of his summer resort.