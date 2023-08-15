0
Tuesday 15 August 2023 - 03:45

EU, France and Russia Condemn Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1075701
EU, France and Russia Condemn Shiraz Terrorist Attack
The shrine of Ahmad bin Musa (Shah Cheragh), son of the 7th Imam, is in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province. It is a gathering place for lovers of Ahlul-Bayt.
 
As a result of the terrorist attack on the Shahcheragh shrine late on Sunday, two people were martyred, and several people were injured.
 
While condemning this terrorist attack, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the foreign policy of the European Union, said: "This attack is another example of targeting innocent citizens by terrorists." The European Union expresses its condolences to the families of the victims.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France also in a tweet said: "France condemns yesterday's (Sunday) terrorist attack on a religious shrine in Shiraz, which experienced another attack on October 26 last year."
 
Also, on Monday, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the shrine of Shahcheragh (AS) in Shiraz and announced that Russia will expand its anti-terrorist cooperation with Iran.
 
The shrine of Shahcheragh (AS) was also targeted by ISIS terrorist attack on Wednesday, the fourth of October 26, 2022, as a result of which 13 people were martyred and more than 20 people were injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023