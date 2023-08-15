EU, France and Russia Condemn Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - The European Union, French and Russian Foreign Ministries condemned the Shiraz terrorist attack on Monday.

As a result of the terrorist attack on the Shahcheragh shrine late on Sunday, two people were martyred, and several people were injured.

While condemning this terrorist attack, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the foreign policy of the European Union, said: "This attack is another example of targeting innocent citizens by terrorists." The European Union expresses its condolences to the families of the victims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France also in a tweet said: "France condemns yesterday's (Sunday) terrorist attack on a religious shrine in Shiraz, which experienced another attack on October 26 last year."

Also, on Monday, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the shrine of Shahcheragh (AS) in Shiraz and announced that Russia will expand its anti-terrorist cooperation with Iran.

The shrine of Shahcheragh (AS) was also targeted by ISIS terrorist attack on Wednesday, the fourth of October 26, 2022, as a result of which 13 people were martyred and more than 20 people were injured.

The shrine of Ahmad bin Musa (Shah Cheragh), son of the 7th Imam, is in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province. It is a gathering place for lovers of Ahlul-Bayt.