Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence

Islam Times - A copy of the Quran was desecrated in Sweden's capital as two men kicked and burned portions of the Muslim holy book near the Royal Palace.

This marks the second instance in a few weeks that Salwan Momika, 37, and Salwan Najem, 48, have engaged in the act of burning the Quran. This activity, allowed under Sweden's freedom of speech laws, transpired at Mynttorget, a central square encompassed by governmental edifices and the palace, according to Al Jazeera.

With a theatrical and recognizable demeanor, Momika and Najem undertook a prolonged desecration of the Quran while employing a megaphone to provoke counterprotesters. In response, numerous individuals in the crowd introduced their own megaphones, effectively drowning out the two men's actions with their opposing voices. Notably present were individuals dressed as firefighters who chanted "extinguish the hate," distributing plastic firefighter hats and urging bystanders to utilize their megaphones.

Under an allocated one-hour time slot, individuals permitted to burn the Quran are allowed to do so, after which the police intervene to disperse the activity and enable the collection of any remnants of the desecrated holy book. On this occasion, Momika and Najem had printed multiple pages of the Quran containing both Arabic text and Swedish translations, which were carried by the wind across the square.

Following their actions and under police escort, the pair left the area. Subsequently, several men rushed across the square, retrieving the scattered pages from the ground and walls that led to the Royal Palace. This year has seen several Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, sparking outrage in Muslim nations that have called for the cessation of such incidents by the governments of both countries.

The repercussions of these burnings have escalated into a diplomatic crisis for Sweden, prompting demonstrations in multiple nations advocating for a boycott of Swedish products. Additionally, security concerns have arisen for Swedish citizens abroad. Notably, last month in Iraq, the Swedish embassy was overrun and set ablaze by hundreds of protesters. This month, the Swedish government announced that it will not implement extensive modifications to its freedom of speech laws, but will explore measures that allow the police to intervene in the public burning of holy books if a discernible threat to national security exists.

The incident, which took place on Monday, unfolded with a substantial police presence.