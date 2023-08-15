0
Tuesday 15 August 2023 - 08:53

Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran

The president made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the members of a committee set up to investigate various aspects of the 2022 riots.
 
"The United States and some European countries, along with (Iran's) adversaries, wronged the Iranian nation and targeted security, calm, businesses and minds of (our) dear people by orchestrating the riots. However, our people foiled their (plot) through steadfastness," the Iranian president said, Press TV reported.
 
Raisi stressed that no injustice should be done to even a single person in the course of investigations.
 
He added that presenting a "correct and fair narrative" of those incidents based on facts, documents and eyewitness accounts, free from any bias, is among the most important duties of the committee.
 
The Iranian president added that reparations must be made for all people whose rights have been violated during the riots or have been harmed in any way.
 
Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran last September after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini.
 
She fainted at a police station in the capital Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.
 
Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.
 
Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property.
