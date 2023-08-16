0
Mali's President Says He Had Call with Putin about Niger Coup

Mali
Putin "stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel," Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Reuters reported.
 
Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighboring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency.
 
Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.
 
Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup.
