No Iranian Oil Exports to South Korea for Now

Islam Times - Officials and banking-refinery sources both in Seoul and Tehran say the release of Iran’s blocked assets in South Korea will not cause the resumption of Iran’s oil exports to South Korea.

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji on August 13 said these assets are the funds obtained as a result of Iran’s export of gas condensates to South Korea late in the 2010s.

Although South Korean refiners have ceased Iran’s oil purchases for years due to sanctions, these two countries have cemented their cultural and economic relations.

Before the US imposition of sanctions against Iran, South Korea was one of the first three customers of Iranian crude and the largest importer of the country’s gas condensates.

South Korea National Oil Company’s data show that this Asian country imported 148 million barrels of crude oil and gas condensates from Iran in 2017.

Last week, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said that all of Iran’s assets blocked in South Korea were released and will be used in the form of banking payment to purchase non-sanctioned goods and commodities.