Putin: Global Tension Spots Stem from West’s Neocolonialism, 'Geopolitical Recklessness'

Islam Times - Security challenges across the globe stem from the West’s geopolitical recklessness and neocolonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in a video address to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"And although each has its own unique security challenges, all of them effectively originate from the West’s geopolitical recklessness and selfish, neocolonial actions," the Russian leader said.

He mentioned the situation in the Sahara-Sahel, where the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali "have been facing the direct threat of numerous terrorist groups since the United States and its allies unleashed aggression against Libya, which led to the collapse of the Libyan state".

According to Putin, it is only by joining forces to carry out combined efforts that the international community can help "reduce global and regional confrontation, neutralize challenges and risks, strengthen confidence between countries and open up wide opportunities for their development".

"We have been and remain staunch supporters of global multipolarity based on the priority of the norms and principles of international law, the sovereignty and equality of nations, as well as constructive cooperation and trust," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin also expressed his confidence that the Moscow Conference on International Security would contribute to developing much-needed constructive cooperation among countries.

He also added the United States is trying to reformat the system of interstate interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) and integration of the bloc's forces with AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) cannot be ruled out.

"The United States seeks, among other things, to reformat according to its templates the system of interstate interaction established in the Asia-Pacific Region," Putin said.

He noted that the promotion of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, "in fact, is aimed at creating Washington-controlled military-political associations".

"We do not rule out that they are after the full integration of NATO forces with the emerging structures of the AUKUS bloc," Putin emphasized.

The US formed the AUKUS alliance with Australia and the UK in 2021. This partnership provides, in particular, for the construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra and a number of other joint military projects. The White House speculated that this bloc might be expanded in the future to incorporate US partners in Europe and Asia.

According to Putin, "hotbeds of tensions are simmering" in various parts of the globe, TASS reported.