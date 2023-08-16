“Israel’s” Chaos: Security Officials Accuse Bibi of Trying to Shift Blame for Army’s Harm

Islam Times - The “Israeli” security establishment believes that by allowing repeated attacks on top military brass, the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to shift responsibility onto them over the current harm to the state of military readiness caused by reservists’ refusals to carry out their duties in protest of the “judicial overhaul”.

“Netanyahu’s attacks on the heads of the army and the retreat of those surrounding him are an attempt to put the responsibility for what is happening on the shoulders of the ‘Israel Defense’ Forces,” Channel 12 quoted an official as saying.

Earlier Monday, the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, shared a Facebook post that said Halevi “will be remembered as the most failed and destructive chief of staff in the history of the ‘Israeli’ army” for not cracking down on the reservists. The post was deleted from Netanyahu’s page around half an hour after it was shared.

War Minister Yoav Gallant swiftly defended Halevi in a tweet, praising him as “one of the most excellent officers that I’ve met in all my years in the ‘IDF’ and security establishment.”

On Sunday, military heads were said to have warned Netanyahu that the army would really begin to feel the negative impact of the reservists’ protest in another two weeks, according to the Kan public broadcaster. The meeting with military generals Sunday also included Gallant and War Security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Channel 12 reported Monday that an unnamed person in the briefing heard Netanyahu express concern that, although no planned operation has been called off due to the refusals, this scenario may occur in the future.

According to Channel 12 on Monday, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi urged Netanyahu at a briefing on military readiness on Sunday to release a statement condemning recent attacks by coalition members and others on military chiefs over the damage to “Israeli” security caused by the overhaul push, and was surprised when the premier did not do so, the network reported, citing unnamed security officials.