0
Wednesday 16 August 2023 - 01:50

“Israel’s” Chaos: Security Officials Accuse Bibi of Trying to Shift Blame for Army’s Harm

Story Code : 1075923
“Israel’s” Chaos: Security Officials Accuse Bibi of Trying to Shift Blame for Army’s Harm
According to Channel 12 on Monday, “Israeli” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi urged Netanyahu at a briefing on military readiness on Sunday to release a statement condemning recent attacks by coalition members and others on military chiefs over the damage to “Israeli” security caused by the overhaul push, and was surprised when the premier did not do so, the network reported, citing unnamed security officials.
 
“Netanyahu’s attacks on the heads of the army and the retreat of those surrounding him are an attempt to put the responsibility for what is happening on the shoulders of the ‘Israel Defense’ Forces,” Channel 12 quoted an official as saying.
 
Earlier Monday, the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, shared a Facebook post that said Halevi “will be remembered as the most failed and destructive chief of staff in the history of the ‘Israeli’ army” for not cracking down on the reservists. The post was deleted from Netanyahu’s page around half an hour after it was shared.
 
War Minister Yoav Gallant swiftly defended Halevi in a tweet, praising him as “one of the most excellent officers that I’ve met in all my years in the ‘IDF’ and security establishment.”
 
On Sunday, military heads were said to have warned Netanyahu that the army would really begin to feel the negative impact of the reservists’ protest in another two weeks, according to the Kan public broadcaster. The meeting with military generals Sunday also included Gallant and War Security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.
 
Channel 12 reported Monday that an unnamed person in the briefing heard Netanyahu express concern that, although no planned operation has been called off due to the refusals, this scenario may occur in the future.
Comment


Featured Stories
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
15 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
15 August 2023
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
15 August 2023
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
14 August 2023
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023