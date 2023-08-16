0
Wednesday 16 August 2023 - 01:52

Dozens Killed by Explosion in Southern Russia

Story Code : 1075924
Dozens Killed by Explosion in Southern Russia
The regional emergency service confirmed that at least 27 people died in the incident – including several children – and some 75 others were injured.
 
The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Several Telegram channels have claimed there were even more casualties, but official sources have not confirmed these figures.
 
The Telegram channel SHOT posted a video capturing the immediate aftermath of the blast. Footage shows massive spurts of flame rising over a large area near the fuel station, which also appears to be on fire. Plumes of black smoke are seen billowing into the sky. According to some reports, the fire spread from the fuel station to nearby buildings.
 
Emergency crews and medics were dispatched to the scene, the region's governor, Sergey Melikov, said on Telegram, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation.
 
The first deputy head of the health ministry, Viktor Fisenko, flew to Dagestan to ensure that the victims will receive all necessary medical assistance. Meanwhile, the emergencies ministry said that the victims would be airlifted to Moscow on a special flight, if necessary.
Comment


Featured Stories
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
15 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
15 August 2023
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
15 August 2023
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
14 August 2023
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
Syria Blasts US Forces for Deadly Terrorist Attack on Army Bus in Deir Ezzur
13 August 2023
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
N. Chief: Iran Producing 300 Types of Heavy Nuclear Derivatives
13 August 2023
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
12 August 2023
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023