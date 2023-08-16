Resistance Fighters Attack Israeli Military Base in West Bank

Islam Times - In response to the martyrdom of two young Palestinians in the West Bank early on Tuesday, Resistance fighters carried out a shooting operation at an Israeli regime's military base near the city of Jenin.

Local sources reported that two young Palestinians, one 16-year-old and one 25-year-old, were martyred after being shot by Zionist forces on Tuesday after the Israeli regime's troops raided the Aqbat Jabr Camp in the city of Jericho, located in the east of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources added that the Zionist forces had previously attacked the Aqbat Jabr Camp with more than 30 military vehicles.

The Israeli regime's forces also attacked Jenin early Tuesday, and while cutting off electricity from this city, they widely shot at Palestinian citizens.

Resistance fighters responded to the attack by targeting the Zionist military base near the village of Ya'bad, in the vicinity of Jenin.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The Zionist regime's military claimed that the operation left no causalities and the investigation for identifying the attack's perpetrators is underway.