Moscow Condemns Terrorist Attack on Syrian Military

Islam Times - Russia issued a strong condemnation of a recent terrorist attack targeting the Syrian military.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the victims' families and extended wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist act. We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We express solidarity with the leadership and people of the Syrian Arab Republic in their struggle against terrorism," the ministry's statement affirmed, according to SANA, citing RT Arabic.

The ministry underscored that the primary security challenge in Syria emanates from areas not under the control of the country's government.

Initial reports revealed that a group of Daesh terrorists carried out the attack on the bus, leading to the loss of twenty Syrian soldiers' lives in Deir ez-Zur province.

A bus in the Deir ez-Zur province came under attack by Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants, resulting in the tragic deaths of twenty Syrian soldiers.