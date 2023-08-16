Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Military Cooperation

Islam Times - Russian Deputy Defense Minister and his Saudi counterpart have discussed military cooperation between the two nations on the margins of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka on Tuesday. The defense ministers from Russia, China, Belarus, and Venezuela participated in the conference together with other senior officials.

"Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, and also confirmed the mutual attitude of the parties to further develop cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the military sphere," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.