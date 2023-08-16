0
Wednesday 16 August 2023 - 03:58

Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Military Cooperation

Story Code : 1075940
Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Military Cooperation
"Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, and also confirmed the mutual attitude of the parties to further develop cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the military sphere," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
 
The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka on Tuesday. The defense ministers from Russia, China, Belarus, and Venezuela participated in the conference together with other senior officials.
