West Funds, Protects MKO and ISIS: Iran Judiciary Chief

Islam Times - Iran's Judiciary Chief said that the West has funded and protected the terrorist grouplet Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), and ISIS.

"They used to say that their priority was to fight imperialism, but they secretly were in contact with foreign intelligence agencies," the judiciary chief said. "Under [Western] directives, they started pinpointing important figures in the Islamic Republic [...] The United States and 'Israel' were the biggest benefactors from the martyrdom of the likes of [Mohammad Beheshti] and [Morteza] Motahari, as well as other popular figures."

"It has only been a year and a half since the triumph of the revolution, and instead of the hypocrites standing with their people, they swiftly joined the ranks of the enemy that invaded their land and killed their people with the weapons supplied by the West," he added.

"If we don't describe these as terrorists, then who would we call terrorists? Who are their supporters and protectors? Who is sheltering them? Who is giving them financial support?" he wondered, in reference to the West allocating large sums of money to the terrorist organization and sheltering it on their soil.

The West must know that they are backing traitors who betrayed their own people and country, and they will go on to betray them someday too, Mohseni-Ejei stressed.

"More than 10,000 people were martyred at the hands of this organization, and still, Iran is granting them the right to trial and to an attorney," he said. "We must confront this organization and try its core members."

US created ISIS

"There are some entities that do not deny receiving aid from the United States," Mohseni-Ejei said, highlighting the clear Israeli and US participation in many crimes and assassinations.

US officials admitted during the presidential election for the former administration admitted that they conceived ISIS. "While ISIS elements were besieged, the United States and certain Western countries were giving them airlifts and providing them with arms and giving them strategic support. There are documents indicating that wherever ISIS was besieged by the Resistance, the United States and Western countries would rescue them," he said.

Bolstering Islamic Unity

Mohseni-Ejei added that his country "always affirms the unity of Muslims, noting that this is a consistent stance of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution."

He explained that "Iran seeks to establish relationships with all Islamic countries, not specific countries or sects, to enhance unity within the framework of serving the interests of the Muslim world."

Mohseni-Ejei pointed out that "Iran does not offer support only to the resistance front in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq, but aims for the dignity of all Muslims and liberation from the hegemony of colonizers, whether in Asia, Africa, or even the United States."

"We are opposed to the expressions used by the former American president toward Saudi Arabia and its senior officials," he said, confirming that Iran seeks to "establish friendly relations with all Islamic countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of achieving the interests of the Muslim World and the interests of both countries."

"We need to be cautious, as the enemies are undoubtedly disturbed by this rapprochement," he said, noting that the United States "is not in a position to impose conditions on Iran, and today, we remember the words of the martyr Soleimani when he addressed America, saying 'Come and fight me. There is no need to fight Iran, nor a need to confront the axis of Resistance."

Never phasing out support for Axis of Resistance

"One of Iran's fundamental causes is defending the Axis of Resistance, the Iranian judiciary chief stressed, noting the importance of the Palestinian cause for the Muslim world as a whole," said Mohseni-Ejei.

He further asserted that the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah, as well as Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani's school of thought, "our esteemed leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the noble martyrs of the resistance have all found the path to honor and dignity for every Muslim."

"Iran defends the Axis of Resistance and every Muslim, and even every downtrodden person as much as it can," he said, adding, "We will never stop supporting the Resistance front, and the United States cannot impose conditions upon us in this area."

"Why are figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, along with other martyrs of the Resistance, deeply entrenched in the hearts of many youths today? Why are they held in such high regard?"

Furthermore, he elaborated that "Hajj Ghassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis are cherished by the youth and all Muslims because they, among others, sacrificed themselves for the sake of Allah and in the pursuit of human dignity and honor."

"Lebanon was liberated due to the efforts of the warriors and fighters who stand aligned with the Quranic teachings, who believe in the Quran, and who trust in Allah to endure and triumph, the Iranian juror said. He noted that he was truly fascinated by Nasrallah's piety, courage, eloquence, leadership, and unwavering diligence," he concluded.

