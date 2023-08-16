CIA protecting someone by hiding JFK documents – RFK Jr.

John F Kennedy, US president from 1961-1963.

Islam Times - US spies involved in attacks on Cuba had the motive, means, and opportunity to assassinate President John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963, and the subsequent investigation was a coverup run by an ex-CIA director, according to Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

The Warren Commission found that Lee Harvey Oswald was the “lone gunman” who fatally shot the president. Oswald himself did not live to see trial, having been killed inside a police garage by local nightclub owner Jack Ruby, who also supposedly acted alone.



According to RFK Jr., the commission wasn’t really run by Justice Earl Warren, but by Allen Dulles, the long-running CIA chief that JFK had sacked in November 1961. The evidence was “overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and the coverup,” he said in a radio interview in May.



“The only guy who went to every meeting, and looked at every piece of evidence, and developed the questions for the witnesses, was Allen Dulles. He was running the entire Warren commission. And he should have been the prime suspect,” Kennedy told Carlson, accusing Dulles of secretly communicating with the CIA and J. Edgar Hoover at the FBI. “The whole thing was a coordinated, kind of, Kabuki theater,” he added.



In 1967, the CIA instructed its “Operation Mockingbird” assets in the American press, which RFK Jr. described as over 400 senior writers and editors, to dismiss any critics of the Warren Commission findings as “conspiracy theorists.”



All of the documents related to the JFK assassination should have been declassified by 2017, but the CIA is still sitting on some 4,000 of them, RFK Jr. said, even though everyone involved has long since died.



“It’s a fair assumption they are not protecting individuals, that they’re protecting some institutional interest,” he told Carlson.



RFK Jr. is the son of Robert Francis ‘Bobby’ Kennedy, JFK’s brother and attorney general, who went on to become a US senator. He too was assassinated, during the 1968 presidential primaries. RFK Jr. is currently challenging fellow Democrat and incumbent president Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.

