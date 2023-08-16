0
Wednesday 16 August 2023 - 05:59

Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine

Story Code : 1075970
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons,” RFK Jr. told independent journalist Tucker Carlson in a lengthy conversation posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening. Though the US signed the ban on bioweapons in the 1970s, he explained, the Patriot Act adopted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 allowed the Pentagon to resume research.

According to Kennedy, the bioweapons program has operated under the guise of “life sciences” research, such as gain-of-function experiments on viruses and other pathogens, ultimately overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases between 1984 and 2022.

Modern bioweapons are “frightening stuff,” made with genetic engineering tools such as CRISPR, Kennedy said. When some of these “bugs” escaped from laboratories in the US, back in 2014, the Obama administration banned gain-of-function research, Kennedy added, so Fauci outsourced it overseas. 

“A lot of them went to Ukraine,” Kennedy told Carlson, while some of the research was moved to the Wuhan, China laboratory, the suspected origination point for the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the research was funded by the Pentagon, or by USAID, which Kennedy described as “a CIA cutout.”

The US has long dismissed claims about the biological research laboratories in Ukraine as “Russian propaganda,” until senior State Department official Victoria Nuland confirmed their existence at a 2022 Senate hearing. The Pentagon continues to insist the research is neither illegal nor intended for military purposes.

The Russian military has discovered evidence that the US was creating “biological weapons components” at facilities in Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov testified to lawmakers in Moscow earlier this year.
 
Kennedy also told Carlson that the American public has been “lied to” about the Ukraine conflict, pointing out Nuland’s role in the 2014 coup in Kiev and the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) vision of NATO expansion to argue that war with Moscow has been Washington’s plan all along.

Ukraine “is a proxy in, essentially, a struggle between two superpowers, between Russia and the US,” Kennedy said. He accused the US of sabotaging the March 2022 peace talks by having then-British PM Boris Johnson visit Kiev and tell Vladimir Zelensky’s government the West would not support them. 
As a result, Kennedy said, “350,000 Ukrainian kids are now dead, and 40-50,000 Russians.”

RFK Jr. is the nephew of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, and the son of Robert Kennedy, JFK’s attorney general who went on to become a senator.
Both brothers would end up being assassinated – JFK in 1963, and RFK in 1968 during the presidential primaries. RFK Jr. is challenging fellow Democrat and incumbent president Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
15 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
15 August 2023
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
15 August 2023
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
14 August 2023
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023