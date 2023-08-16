Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine

Islam Times - The US military outsourced some of its biological weapons research to the government installed by the 2014 coup in Kiev, Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Junior has claimed in an interview.

Kennedy also told Carlson that the American public has been “lied to” about the Ukraine conflict, pointing out Nuland’s role in the 2014 coup in Kiev and the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) vision of NATO expansion to argue that war with Moscow has been Washington’s plan all along.



Ukraine “is a proxy in, essentially, a struggle between two superpowers, between Russia and the US,” Kennedy said. He accused the US of sabotaging the March 2022 peace talks by having then-British PM Boris Johnson visit Kiev and tell Vladimir Zelensky’s government the West would not support them.

As a result, Kennedy said, “350,000 Ukrainian kids are now dead, and 40-50,000 Russians.”



RFK Jr. is the nephew of the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, and the son of Robert Kennedy, JFK’s attorney general who went on to become a senator.

Both brothers would end up being assassinated – JFK in 1963, and RFK in 1968 during the presidential primaries. RFK Jr. is challenging fellow Democrat and incumbent president Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons,” RFK Jr. told independent journalist Tucker Carlson in a lengthy conversation posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening. Though the US signed the ban on bioweapons in the 1970s, he explained, the Patriot Act adopted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 allowed the Pentagon to resume research.According to Kennedy, the bioweapons program has operated under the guise of “life sciences” research, such as gain-of-function experiments on viruses and other pathogens, ultimately overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases between 1984 and 2022.Modern bioweapons are “frightening stuff,” made with genetic engineering tools such as CRISPR, Kennedy said. When some of these “bugs” escaped from laboratories in the US, back in 2014, the Obama administration banned gain-of-function research, Kennedy added, so Fauci outsourced it overseas.“A lot of them went to Ukraine,” Kennedy told Carlson, while some of the research was moved to the Wuhan, China laboratory, the suspected origination point for the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the research was funded by the Pentagon, or by USAID, which Kennedy described as “a CIA cutout.”The US has long dismissed claims about the biological research laboratories in Ukraine as “Russian propaganda,” until senior State Department official Victoria Nuland confirmed their existence at a 2022 Senate hearing. The Pentagon continues to insist the research is neither illegal nor intended for military purposes.The Russian military has discovered evidence that the US was creating “biological weapons components” at facilities in Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov testified to lawmakers in Moscow earlier this year.