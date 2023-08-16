0
Wednesday 16 August 2023 - 08:24

At Least 27 Killed in Clashes in Libyan Capital Tripoli

Story Code : 1076014
At Least 27 Killed in Clashes in Libyan Capital Tripoli
"The number of those killed in today’s clashes has risen to 27," the channel quoted the Libyan emergency medicine center as saying, TASS reported.
 
According to the report, 160 people have been injured in the violence. A total of 234 families were evacuated from violence-hit districts.
 
Previously, nine people were reported to have been killed and dozens injured.
 
Armed clashes sparked in Tripoli late on August 14 between the 444th brigade and the so-called Special Deterrence Force. According to local sources, the escalation was triggered by the detention of 444th brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza at Tripoli’s airport. Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Abdul Dbeibeh ordered the hostilities to be stopped. As the Libya Al Ahrar television reported later, elders of the Suq al-Jum'a district east of Tripoli handed over the commander to the chief of the GNA general staff at Mitiga Airport. According to the government’s plan, the issue of his detention was to be handled by an investigative commission later. However, as local television reported, gunfire and sporadic clashes in the capital continued even after the handover.
 
Currently, there are effectively two governments in Libya: The Cabinet in the East, formed by the parliament, and the Government of National Accord, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, with headquarters in Tripoli. On June 22 last year, the interim period set by the UN and based on the Geneva agreements, expired. A president and a parliament were supposed to be elected by that time, but the elections, scheduled for December 2021, were canceled due to the lack of the necessary constitutional framework.
 
Libyan armed factions with ties to the rival political forces often directly confront each other. Such standoffs often result in numerous casualties.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
15 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
15 August 2023
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
15 August 2023
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria
US Reportedly Revived ISIL in Syria's al-Tanf Region: Source
14 August 2023
Biden
Biden's Policy Only Delays Ukraine's Defeat: Bolton
14 August 2023
A blood-stained cloth lies on the ground at the site of a terrorist attack at Iran
Raisi Orders Immediate Probe into Shah Cheragh Terrorist Attack
14 August 2023
A medic carries a stretcher at Shah Cheragh shrine, the scene of a gunman attack in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Aug 13, 2023.
One killed, eight injured in terrorist attack at Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine
14 August 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
Ukraine Considering Measures against ‘Pro-Russia’ Israel
13 August 2023