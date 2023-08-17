FM: Iran-US Prisoners Swap Deal A Test for Washington

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described a recent agreement with the US over the release of Tehran’s frozen funds and prisoner swap as a litmus test for Washington's respect for pledges.

"Of course, this phase of the agreement is also a new test for America," the senior diplomat added.

The minister stated that the administration of President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi’s diplomatic efforts to lift the sanctions and bring all sides to their international commitments towards Iran will continue.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Thursday the start of a process to unblock $6 billion worth of the country’s assets frozen in South Korea, emphasizing, "Iran has received the necessary guarantee for the United States' commitment to its obligations in this regard."

In addition to unfreezing the funds, the ministry added, the release of those Iranian prisoners who had been arrested and held in American jails illegally and under the pretext of violating US sanctions will be realized soon.

On Monday, Amir Abdollahian rejected the idea of a “temporary agreement” with the US on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the recent deal between the two countries on prisoner swap and release of Tehran's assets frozen abroad.

The Iranian minister said on Monday there is no connection between a prisoner exchange agreement with Washington and the release of Tehran's assets frozen abroad "at the order of the US".

"The exchange of prisoners is a completely humanitarian issue and has nothing to do with unblocking our funds in foreign banks," the senior diplomat stressed

Amir Abdollahian added the recent agreement reached between Tehran and Washington, mediated by a third country, covers two separate issues; one relating to the prisoners swap and the other about unfreezing Iranian assets illegally blocked overseas under the pretext of US sanctions.

The foreign minister reiterated Iran's full commitment to remove the unilateral US sanctions against through diplomacy and negotiations, but emphasized that Tehran will never settle for a temporary or limited agreement.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the removal of Washington’s unilateral and unfair sanctions through diplomacy has always been on the agenda of the Iranian administration.

The "path of negotiations and indirect exchange of messages" between Iran and the US has been in progress for months but Tehran has never been after "an interim or a small agreement", he continued.

Iran has never strayed from the path of negotiations, the top diplomat pointed out.

"The release and transfer of our country’s assets from South Korea is part of the realization of the honorable diplomacy emphasized by the Supreme Leader," Amirabdollahian said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).