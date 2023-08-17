Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic

Islam Times - The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, established in the United States in July 2023, is plotting a new pandemic by implementing virus mutations, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force, said.

Kirillov said that the United States had thus started preparing for a new pandemic by carrying out a search for virus mutations.

"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," he said.

Kirillov also added that the Office's priorities included work to create vaccines and drugs to stop viruses and their genetically altered variants, as well as to introduce advanced bioproduction technologies.

"The Office will be headed by the special assistant to the US president and senior director for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council, retired Air Force Major-General Paul Friedrichs," Kirillov concluded.

Researchers from EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based non-governmental organization, studied over 2,500 bats in an effort to identify new strains of the coronavirus, said Kirillov.

"The intermediary organization EcoHealth Alliance has played a key role in implementing projects to study this pathogen. Since 2015, the organization’s researchers have been involved in studying a diverse population of bats, searching for new coronavirus strains and mechanisms for animal-to-human transmission. Over 2,500 bats have been studied," he pointed out.

According to Kirillov, US-based Johns Hopkins University conducted the Event 201 drills in New York on October 18, 2019, two months before the first coronavirus cases were officially reported in China. The activity was aimed at practicing the steps that would be taken during an epidemic of an unknown coronavirus, which, according to the ostensible rationale for the exercise, was transmitted from bats to humans through swine.

"The fact that the [actual] pandemic unfolded exactly according to this scenario, as well as the implementation of EcoHealth Alliance’s projects, gives rise to questions as to whether COVID-19 was in fact an intentionally man-made disease and whether the US may have had a hand in this incident," the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ NBC Protection Troops concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry also expanded its list of individuals identified as having been involved in the work of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) carried out as part of US-sponsored military and biological research activities conducted in the country.

According to materials released in connection with a briefing by Kirillov, three names have been added to the list, including Lyudmila Chernenko, director general of the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s Public Health Center; her deputy Alexander Matskov; and Natalia Dudko, former project coordinator and senior specialist at the STCU, who coordinated over 250 of the center’s projects in various fields over the past 25 years.

The materials also include the names of three experts from the US involved in the implementation of US research projects related to the country’s military and biological activities in Ukraine. Kyle Cole, Shannon Vaughn and Naor Bar-Zeev were part of a project to study COVID-19, which was carried out in Ukraine.

Kirillov pointed out that the Russian Defense Ministry continued to publish the names of officials from biotech companies and other Pentagon contractors involved in organizing military and biological programs in Ukraine.

"The United States’ next step, aimed at pushing ahead with its strategic plans for establishing global control over the biological situation, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. This new agency is expected to be responsible for charting a course and coordinating actions to combat known and unknown biological challenges, including pathogens that might trigger another global emergency," he said, TASS reported.