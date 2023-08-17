Another MKO Member Eliminated Suspiciously

Islam Times - A female member of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) has perished in an apparent suicide.

It is not still clear whether she has committed suicide willingly or has been forced to do so.

Her death marks the umpteenth slaying of a ranking member of MKO terrorists in the past recent weeks.

Toj has joined other members of the terror group such as Azra Taleqani (alias Soosan), Esmaeil Alipoor, and Abdolvahhab Faraji who have been eliminated suspiciously in recent weeks.

The Albanian government’s mounting pressures on the MKO terrorists have terrified its members to the extent that even its low-profile members have been seeking to dissociate themselves from the notorious terrorist group.

Abdolvahhab Faraji, alias Ali Mostashari, was killed during the Albanian police’ raid on the Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of capital Tirana, on June 20.

Many believe that Faraji has been killed by the MKO group itself.

Monir Toj, the latest in the list of the slain MKO terrorists, was a leading element during an operation launched by the MKO against Iran in July 1988.

She later joined the central council of the cult. Since 2013, Toj had been suffering from prosthetic valve disease and cardiac failure, which made it difficult for her even to walk.

Toj had reportedly requested in 2019 that she be transferred to Germany for medical treatment, but she was asked to wait until the year’s end in the hope that the Islamic Republic was going to be overthrown.

The MKO leaders ignored her deteriorating health in 2022 and deprived her of treatment although she had been incapacitated.

Her patience wore thin in June. She insisted that she must leave the Ashraf-3 camp to get treatment, otherwise she would resort to self-immolation.

The MKO ringleaders once again rejected her request for an exit from the prison-style camp for fear that her presence in public would have dire consequences, particularly concerning human rights issues.

Finally, she purportedly committed suicide, though there are speculations that the MKO terrorists have faked her suicide to get rid of her.

Earlier this month, the government of Albania banned Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the terrorist MKO group, from entering the country.

Sources said Albania’s counter-terrorism court has issued the ban after reviewing evidence that shows the group has run terrorist activities in Iran.

Rajavi fled from Albania to France in late June, after Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.

They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.

The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.

