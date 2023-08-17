China Highlights Plans for Military Collaboration with Iran

Islam Times - Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu affirmed his country's commitment to enhancing military connections with Iran through the security cooperation framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Li also emphasized Beijing's willingness to conduct joint military exercises with partner nations and to foster global cooperation pertaining to arms control, TASS reported.

He stated, "Beijing is ready to hold joint military drills and exercises with all countries, as well as find a larger space to hold drills and strengthen international cooperation in the field of arms control and non-proliferation (of nuclear weapons)."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China's premier city and a global financial hub, has further solidified its security ties with Iran.

Iran attained full membership in the SCO on July 4, during the 23rd virtual summit hosted by India. This marked Iran's inclusion as the ninth participant in the significant security and trade coalition, which includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

Representing a substantial Eurasian bloc encompassing political, economic, and international security facets, the SCO lays claim to being the largest regional organization globally in terms of geographical expanse and population inclusivity. The alliance covers roughly 40 percent of the world's population across approximately 60 percent of the expansive Eurasian landmass.

The combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the SCO partners constitutes an estimated 20 percent of the total global economy. With Iran's full membership status, the organization now commands influence over around 20 percent of the world's oil reserves.

Speaking at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, a town outside the Russian capital, on Tuesday, Li said, "We will continue to strengthen the mechanism of security cooperation within the SCO, actively deepen defense collaboration with the organization's newest member Iran, as well as Belarus, which will soon become an SCO member."