Sources Give Details of Shiraz Terror Attack Gunman’s Background

Islam Times - New information indicates that the main element behind a recent deadly terrorist attack on a religious site in southern Iran had joined Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) in Turkey and received training in Afghanistan.

Rahmatollah Norozov, alias Salman Islomyar, had reportedly made a connection with a main intermediary of Daesh in the virtual space.

The assailant then traveled to Turkey for “operational cooperation” with Daesh and practically joined the terrorist group in that country, sources said.

The man of Tajik descent then moved to Afghanistan and underwent training for about three months to carry out Daesh terrorist attacks.

The Iranian security forces have identified the arrested the terrorist’s connections and are planning to deal a heavy blow to the network that may have assisted the gunman inside Iran.

A judicial official said on Monday that the Intelligence Ministry forces have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the terrorist attack in Shiraz.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah-e Cheragh shrine on Sunday evening.

The Shiite shrine was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

A number of sources have provided Tasnim with more details of the background of the Tajik national who carried out the fatal attack on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday.