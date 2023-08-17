Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region

Islam Times - The Israeli regime poses the “greatest threat” to the security and stability of West Asia, Syria’s defense minister said.

“The international community is duty-bound to put an end to such practices. It must stop turning a blind eye to the massacres being perpetrated by Israeli authorities across the occupied Palestinian territories, the regime’s insistence on the policy of land expropriation, expansion of illegal settlements, recurrent desecrations of sanctities, and violations of Palestinians’ freedoms and rights,” the Syrian defense minister stated.

He underscored that Israel must be held accountable for its continuous airstrikes on Syrian lands, saying the aerial raids undermine any genuine initiative to consolidate Syria’s security and stability.

Abbas added that the criminal policies of Israel have even reached out to Africa, and the regime interferes in the internal affairs of the continent, creates conflicts in African nations, and works to generate a state of tensions there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian defense minister noted that many countries have suffered from the evils and colonial policies of the West, as it has worked a lot to provoke conflicts worldwide, supports terrorist organizations and destroyed nations like Iraq, Libya, Lebanon and Syria.

These countries have been suffering from the scourge of aggression and terrorism for more than 12 years, he said.

He went on to highlight that among the most serious challenges and threats to international security is the foreign occupation of large swathes of land in some countries and attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted states.

“What has been going on in Syria for many years as a result of the presence of US-led coalition forces, and occupation of important parts of the country do not dispute such a fact. American forces steal our wealth and national assets, support terrorism, and sponsor militant and separatist groups that advance their colonial agendas,” Abbas stressed, Press TV reported.

He added, “The Turkish occupation of Syrian territories, and the criminal practices it exercises in the occupied areas also constitute an open aggression and a flagrant violation of international principles.”

The Syrian defense minister pointed to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Palestinian-owned lands and the immense sufferings that Palestinians have been enduring for more than 70 years.

“How security could be ensured through violation of international law, attack on the sovereignty of neighboring countries, and massacres against all human beings?” Abbas questioned.

He also said among other challenges and threats that Syria is facing is an arms race, especially in light of technical developments and deterrent measures that certain countries take to protect their security.

Regional tensions, armed conflicts, extremism, religious and ethnic disputes, illegal immigration, organized crime and trafficking of arms and illicit drugs are other factors that pose risks to Syria’s security and stability, Abbas said.

