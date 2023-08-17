0
Thursday 17 August 2023 - 04:23

IOF Storms Balata Camp, Palestinians Injured and Fatah HQ Bombed

Medical sources at the Palestine Red Crescent Society have reported that the IOF bombed a house and headquarters of the Fatah movement during their assault on the camp.
 
The results of the confrontations were devastating, with a very dangerous live bullet wound to the chest, two live bullet wounds taken to the hospital, four live bullet wounds treated in the field, and one medical staff kidnapped by live bullets.
 
Also, 85 cases of gas suffocation were treated in the field, and a child who fell in a house that the IOF raided was evacuated while two injuries from falling were treated in the field.
 
The Red Crescent has issued a statement saying that the IOF prevented and assaulted medical staff at the “Baraka Junction” and the doctors’ housing, impeding their entry to Balata camp to treat one of the injured, who was later transferred to the National Hospital.
 
The occupation forces had closed the entrances to Balata camp, coinciding with their storming, as they carried out an aggression against the camp amid the destruction of Palestinian property.
 
Clashes erupted between a group of citizens and the IOF, who then sent military reinforcements from Beit Furik towards Balata refugee camp.
 
The IOF is being heavily criticized for their actions, as they fired bullets at press crews while they were covering the storming of the camp and blew up an apartment owned by Abdullah Abu Shallal’s family.
 
The young man, Laith Shawahneh, was arrested after the IOF stormed his house in the town of Kafr Thulth, east of Qalqilya. Meanwhile, the editor, Atef Thawabteh, was arrested after his house was raided in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and several houses were raided in search of other young men.
 
In another incident, today, Zionist settlers demolished a residential room south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
 
Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh said that a number of “Ma’on” settlers built on citizens’ lands in Masafer Yatta and demolished a residential room belonging to the citizen, Muhammad Ali Al-Shawahin, in the Dil Al-Adra area.
