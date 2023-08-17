0
Thursday 17 August 2023 - 04:35

Ukraine Says Recaptured Urozhaine Village from Russia

"Urozhaine liberated," Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. that, "Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts," Reuters reported.
 
The village in Donetsk region is part of a cluster of small rural settlements that Ukraine has declared recapturing it since early June when it started a push against Russian troops who control swathes of the south and east.
 
Meanwhile, Reuters refused to independently confirm the report about the recapturing of Urozhaine by the Ukrainian forces, while adding that Russia had not yet commented on the matter.
 
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army claimed responsibility for the recent attack on the Crimea bridge after releasing a video of attacking it by sea drones named as "Sea Baby".
