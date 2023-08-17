Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Story Code : 1076268
The members of the IRGC's Supreme Assembly met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Tehran on Thursday morning.
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution would meet with the members of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC at the time of their annual meeting.
The Leader's last meeting with them before the pandemic was held in October 2019, and at that time Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was later assassinated, had also been present, Khamenei.ir reported.