Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization

Islam Times - Describing the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the biggest anti-terrorism organization in the world, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the efficient and independent entity can carry out missions many armies of the world are incapable of doing.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution would meet with the members of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC at the time of their annual meeting.

The Leader's last meeting with them before the pandemic was held in October 2019, and at that time Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was later assassinated, had also been present, Khamenei.ir reported.

The members of the IRGC's Supreme Assembly met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Tehran on Thursday morning.