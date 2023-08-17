0
Thursday 17 August 2023 - 09:42

Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization

Story Code : 1076268
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
The members of the IRGC's Supreme Assembly met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Tehran on Thursday morning.
 
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution would meet with the members of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC at the time of their annual meeting.
 
The Leader's last meeting with them before the pandemic was held in October 2019, and at that time Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was later assassinated, had also been present, Khamenei.ir reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
China Opposes UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea
15 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
Sayyed Nasrallah: If War Erupts, ‘Israel’ Will Be Returned to Stone Age
15 August 2023
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
Raisi Blames US for 2022 Riots in Iran
15 August 2023