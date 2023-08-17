0
Iran Hails Indonesia’s Role in Maintaining Peace

In a message to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday, Raisi congratulated the Southeast Asian nation and government on the friendly country’s Independence Day.
 
He also praised Indonesia’s valuable role in protecting international peace and stability, supporting the cause of the Non-Aligned Movement, and countering unilateralism.
 
Raisi expressed hope that the friendly cooperation between Iran and Indonesia would grow under the political will of their leaders and the employment of their capacities and considerable capabilities.
 
Indonesia had been a Dutch colony for over 300 years when a group of revolutionaries declared independence on August 17, 1945.
