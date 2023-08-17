0
Thursday 17 August 2023 - 09:49

Moscow Demands US Stop 'Hunting Down' Russians in Third Countries

Story Code : 1076274
Moscow Demands US Stop
"Russia has always opposed Washington’s ‘hunt’ for Russians in third countries. It demands that such practice stop. However, the (US) Administration continues to live in a world of its own, built on their own rules while ignoring interests of other states. We will never agree with such an approach," the diplomat said on the embassy Telegram channel, TASS reported.
 
Antonov underscored that Moscow advocates prompt repatriation of all Russian citizens detained in American prisons.
 
"It is an absolute priority for us. This is why we consider speculations on this issue unacceptable. We fight for these people to get back to their homeland, their families as soon as possible," he said.
 
"We call on American politicians and mass media: let corresponding agencies of both countries work calmly. Stop playing with people’s fates and let professionals seek necessary ‘resolutions’," Antonov added.
 
He pointed out that the "issue of exchange of prisoners is being resolved via tasked agencies, as it was defined by Presidents of Russia and the US in 2021."
 
"The special channel has already proven its efficiency, making it possible to bring home (Viktor) Bout and (Konstantin) Yaroshenko," the diplomat pointed out.
 
Earlier, CNN reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia for espionage. In particular, the top US diplomat called to keep faith, adding that the US does everything possible to bring Whelan as soon as possible.
 
Earlier in July, Blinken said that the US and Russia work together on the exchange of prisoners despite the existing disagreements. In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that the channel on the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Washington remains and contacts via this line of communication continue.
